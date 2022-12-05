A car crash that claimed the life of a Tawonga South man near Bright on Saturday is being investigated by Wangaratta Highway Patrol officers.
Police believe a white Ford Ranger was travelling north along Tawonga Gap Road when the 36-year-old driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, lost control at about 7.20pm.
The man was taken to hospital and died from injuries sustained from the crash on Sunday.
"The vehicle spun sideways and flipped onto its roof," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Police are investigating the circumstances and if speed was a possible factor surrounding the crash and will prepare a report for the coroner."
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
