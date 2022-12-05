The Border Mail
Shaquille Maharaj signs for Albury Wodonga Bandits

By Liam Nash
Updated December 5 2022 - 3:43pm, first published 11:30am
Albury Wodonga Bandits have listed Shaquille Maharaj as the first recruit of the off season. Currently in China, he's set to join the playing group in February 2023.

Albury Wodonga Bandits' men has rolled out its first recruit for 2023.

