Albury Wodonga Bandits' men has rolled out its first recruit for 2023.
Shaquille Maharaj has been added to Haydn Kirkwood's roster for next season, joining the squad from East Perth Eagles in the NBL1 West.
Standing at 196cm, the big bodied swingman is an excitement factory whose experience will be key in next season's NBL1 East charge.
"He's had a few years floating around in the NBL stream, and he also comes from a high performance junior background over in Western Australia," Kirkwood said.
"He's had a ball in his hands for a few years now... he's definitely got a couple of seasons under his belt so he understands what the program is all about."
The Perth-born product averaged 10.67 points per game for the Eagles in 2022, and previously returned similar numbers for Central District Lions in NBL1 Central.
He also has experience playing overseas, turning out for Camosun College in British Columbia, Canada.
Maharaj is currently playing three on three basketball in China over the Australian summer, and will eventually land on the border in February next year to join the Bandits ahead of the season.
Kirkwood said his versatility will be a big weapon in next season's campaign.
"He's actually going to slot in more as a dynamic wing player; being able to play off the dribble, being able to match up against some of the bigger bodies by using his speed and skill to compete against them," he said.
"But also on the flipside, he'll also be able to play the guard role for us too."
