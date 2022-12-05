Kiewa veteran Josh Goodwin posted his maiden century after 15 years and, more importantly, won family bragging rights on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district.
Goodwin smashed 134 not out from only 123 balls against Barnawartha Chiltern, posting just under half his runs in boundaries with three sixes and 12 fours.
"It was a great feeling to finally get there, I've been getting a lot of starts last year and this season," he offered.
Goodwin's previous highest was 94 against Eskdale last summer.
And the fact he batted through the innings on the hottest day this season only added to the achievement.
"It was really warm out there and batting the 40 overs took a bit out of me, so I need to get a bit fitter, I think," he admitted.
The 37-year-old played for Kiewa prior to moving to Brisbane for a decade in the police force.
He didn't play in the Sunshine State, due to the shift work, but is now back in his second full season at his home club.
"I've returned to Kiewa as it's a great family club and this is evident with the amount of juniors coming through the under 12s, under 14s and under 16s, which I have no doubt will lead to more success for the club in the future," he declared proudly.
Goodwin combined in a 73-run opening stand with younger brother Scott, who finished with 41 from only 26 balls.
"Scott got us off to a really good start, it took the pressure off me and then Josh Bartel (60 runs) played really aggressively and that also allowed me to build into the innings," he explained of the partnerships.
But while Josh was happy to enough to give his sibling a wrap, the friendly family banter is in full swing.
"My brother is fairly jealous I got the 100 as he's played a fair bit more cricket than me and he thinks he's the number one batter in the family, but as he's never made an A grade 100 and I now have, it's been put to bed that he's the second best bat in the family," Josh laughed.
And if Josh's milestone moment didn't make life hard enough for 33-year-old Scott, he had to suffer a second unique incident.
"Can you please put in there that Connor Davis took a catch off my bowling and then walked it over the line for six, that was a good one, I would have had a three-for," Scott laughed.
And to cap off a unique day, Bartel christened the new clubrooms.
"They're still under construction, but will be ready after Christmas, but Josh managed to hit the first six to land on top of the clubrooms, he's pretty happy about that," Scott confirmed.
Third-placed Kiewa will now play its final game before the three-week Christmas break away to fifth-placed Dederang on Saturday, as it has the round 10 bye on December 17.
