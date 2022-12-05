A Border volunteer group that supports parents of twins and triplets has enjoyed reconnecting.
Families from Albury Wodonga Multiple Birth Association had a long-overdue catch up with its first Christmas party since 2019 at Baranduda Community Centre on Saturday.
Member of 15 years Abigail Cooper said face-to-face interaction for parents of multiples was really important.
"We face peculiar challenges that people with one baby probably wouldn't face, even something simple like getting two babies into a car and out again," she said.
"By the time you have to repeat that for every single outing you have, you tend to stay at home a bit more.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Providing a friendly, welcoming atmosphere for people facing the same challenges is really important."
Mother of two-year-old twins Tori Metcalfe couldn't thank the group enough.
"The support after coming home from hospital as a first-time mum to twins, was fantastic," she said.
"The kids can grow up with other twins and it's great being able to bounce ideas off other parents about general health and wellbeing."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.