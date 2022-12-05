The Border Mail
Albury Wodonga Multiple Birth Association Christmas party highlights need for face-to-face interaction

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated December 5 2022 - 3:57pm, first published 3:30pm
Lavington mother Tori Metcalfe and her twins Lauchlan and Octavia, 2, enjoy the first Albury Wodonga Multiple Birth Association Christmas party since 2019 at Baranduda Community Centre on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

A Border volunteer group that supports parents of twins and triplets has enjoyed reconnecting.

