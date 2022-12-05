A Wodonga student has joined an exclusive group as the recipient of the highest award in Girl Guides.
Victory Lutheran College graduate Ashlee McQueen was recently presented the Queen's Guide for her work over the past four years since she joined Belvoir Wodonga Guides after a move to the Border from Gawler in South Australia in 2018.
The Queen's Guide is made up of two components, the first of which was a gold endeavour where she completed a series of tasks focused on promise and law, guiding traditions, service, outdoor qualification, world guiding, patrol systems and leadership development.
Part two is an interest and focus project, which was centered around poetry, music and digital arts.
Miss McQueen has participated in many activities, camps and service projects in her 13 years of guiding and completed her Junior BP and BP whilst at Gawler.
"It finishes the collection," she said.
Wodonga Belvoir Guides unit leader Brenda Roberts said Miss McQueen was a loyal and dedicated member.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
