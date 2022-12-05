The Border Mail
Belvoir Wodonga Guides member Ashlee McQueen achieves Queen's Guide after completing four-year project

By Beau Greenway
December 6 2022 - 10:00am
Wodonga's Ashlee McQueen, with her double-sided quilt and violin, which were both a part of the four years of work she completed to receive the highest award in Girl Guides, the Queen's Guide. Picture by James Wiltshire

A Wodonga student has joined an exclusive group as the recipient of the highest award in Girl Guides.

