West Wodonga man cops fine, court order over early-morning brawl in Albury's CBD

By Albury Court
Updated December 5 2022 - 7:20pm, first published 6:30pm
Man 'did it right' in trying to stop fight, 'did it wrong' getting violent himself

A man who attacked another man in central Albury moments after trying to prevent a confrontation created a "frightening" spectacle for passersby, a magistrate says.

