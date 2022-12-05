Man 'did it right' in trying to stop fight, 'did it wrong' getting violent himself

A man who attacked another man in central Albury moments after trying to prevent a confrontation created a "frightening" spectacle for passersby, a magistrate says.
Chris Halburd told West Wodonga welder Steven Mudie what he did in the early hours of August 6 was unacceptable.
"The reality is people are entitled to walk the streets they live in without idiots carrying on and belting up people for the sake of it," he said, on convicting and fining Mudie $1000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Halburd said it was to Mudie's credit that he initially tried to "de-escalate" it, but then he "got involved".
"It would have been frightening for anyone who would have seen it," he told the 28-year-old, who was also placed on a 12-month community correction order after pleading guilty to affray.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin said what Mudie did represented "a very ordinary incident" that "should not have occurred".
"But for the fact there's no injury referable to that kick I might be having a different conversation with your honour," Mr Cronin said in his sentencing submission to Mr Halburd.
"He accepts the behaviour is not acceptable."
The court was told that Mudie, who had since moved to the Nowra area for work, committed the offence about 4am.
A man he was with called out an offensive remark to two women who was walking with another man
Mudie stepped in between the two in an effort to stop any violence.
But moments later a brawl erupted. Police then arrived to find multiple blood splatters and "torn-out hair" on the ground.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.