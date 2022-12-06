The Border Mail
Lavington mum Bri Ford's Christmas giving post sparks outpouring of generosity on Facebook

By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated December 7 2022 - 8:45am, first published 8:30am
Bri Ford, with her partner Campbell Bullock, and their children Tallon, 12, Frankie, 3, and Marlo, 8 months. Picture by James Wiltshire

A mum of three's online Christmas "giving post" has generated an outpouring of community support and goodwill.

