A mum of three's online Christmas "giving post" has generated an outpouring of community support and goodwill.
At the start of the week, childcare worker Bri Ford put up a simple post on the North Albury/Lavington Community Watch Facebook page, inspired to help others this festive season.
Under the headline 'FREE NO SELLING - Christmas for anyone', she asked the 32,000-plus members to consider what they might have to "pass on" to others and for those who might need something they can't afford to put forward their requests.
"I saw this in another community group and it was amazing to see the kindness and generosity especially this time of the year so let's carry it on!" she wrote.
Ms Ford - who says "I'm just a person; I recognise that Christmas is not always the happiest of times for people in need and this year there are people who are really struggling" - wanted to spread the Christmas spirit in "one bulk post".
The response was immediate - from mowers to washing machines, couches and kitchen ware, offers of children's toys and women's clothing, sporting equipment (some items brand new) - hundreds of people jumped in to help and acknowledge the kindness of the initiative.
"Christmas is not always the happiest of times for many people," she said.
"This year so many people are in financial hardship, the stress of relationships and lack of housing - in these times life can be quite devastating."
Ms Ford, who said "Christmas is huge in my family", felt compelled to do more to support people who are doing it tough.
"There are people who can't afford a Santa present for their children," she said.
And she said people's generosity "gave me goosebumps".
"People are speaking up if they need help as well - it's the gift that keeps on giving," she added.
But devastatingly, among the requests for toys and other household necessities, was the person who asked for a "roof over me and my son's head".
Ms Ford said it was such a telling indication of how challenging people were finding day-to-day life.
"People are doing it so tough - and that's particularly the case with housing," she said.
The recent Australian Homelessness Monitor has revealed overall demand for services has increased at twice the rate of population growth.
The average monthly number of specialist homelessness service users grew from 84,800 persons in 2017-18 to 91,300 persons in 2021-22, an increase of 8 per cent, double population growth.
Housing affordability stress was the fastest growing reason people sought specialist homelessness services, rising 27 per cent over the four years to 2021-22, the report found.
The monitor found homelessness had surged in regional Australia by 13 per cent (more than double the rate of state capitals).
