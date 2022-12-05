The Border Mail
Lavington man won't know fate until early 2023 after court orders sentence report

By Albury Court
December 6 2022 - 3:00am
Magistrate slams drinker threw schooner glass at stranger in pub, threw punch

An assault in an Albury pub where a man attacked another drinker with a glass could have ended with a substantial jail sentence.

