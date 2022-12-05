Magistrate slams drinker threw schooner glass at stranger in pub, threw punch

An assault in an Albury pub where a man attacked another drinker with a glass could have ended with a substantial jail sentence.
Magistrate Chris Halburd said it was fortunate for Brendon Patrick Ryan that the glass didn't break.
"Otherwise he'd be going to jail for a very long time."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Halburd told Ryan his victim could have quite easily suffered serious lacerations.
It is not the first time the Lavington man, now 30, has inflicted such violence.
His victim underwent surgery for a wound about three centimetres deep and one centimetre in diameter.
Ryan has now pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm over his violence in Albury's Astor Hotel on November 4 about 9.30pm.
Police said Ryan's victim, 46, was drinking with a group of friends in the front beer garden.
One of the group went to get a drink from the bar and, without even realising this occurred, bumped into Ryan, who then returned to his seat at a table close to the victim.
A friend of the victim called out to Ryan, who was on his phone, and they began to argue.
The victim joined the argument, then Ryan briefly returned to his call - his phone in one hand, schooner of an alcoholic drink in the other.
When the victim returned to his table, Ryan "lurched" his left arm forward and in so doing threw the schooner glass into the man's left cheek.
The victim retaliated by grabbing at Ryan, who punched him to the right side of the head.
He suffered bruising and was "finding it difficult to speak".
Ryan will be sentenced on February 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.