Police swoop on 'visitor' driving erratically in Beechworth carpark

A 66-year-old man was charged with drink-driving at Beechworth on Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to two triple-0 calls reporting a man driving erratically in the IGA supermarket carpark on Loch Street.
The man tested positive to a breath test on the scene and then recorded a 0.166 reading at the police station.
"He was a visitor to Beechworth, his licence was immediately suspended and he was released pending a summons," a Beechworth police spokesman said.
