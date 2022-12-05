The Border Mail
Man arrested after blowing 0.166 at Beechworth on Sunday afternoon

By Ted Howes
Updated December 5 2022 - 2:19pm, first published 2:00pm
Police swoop on 'visitor' driving erratically in Beechworth carpark

A 66-year-old man was charged with drink-driving at Beechworth on Sunday afternoon.

