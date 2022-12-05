The major works of Wodonga's best emerging artists are on display at Hyphen Wodonga Library Gallery as part of a selective exhibition titled Artistic License.
Students from Wodonga Senior Secondary College, Victory Lutheran College and Catholic College Wodonga submitted their final VCE studio arts works for consideration, with six artists making the final cut.
Year 12 student artists worked across mediums including digital art, acrylics and textiles, with two artists exhibiting music compositions that will be played within the exhibition space.
Clio Waldegrave-Knight, whose gridded abstract painting in Artistic License has been shortlisted by the National Gallery of Victoria for Top Arts, said she enjoyed seeing her work professionally mounted alongside her peers.
"It is about how lines surround society and how they deflect chaos, which is represented through the abstract subject matter," Ms Waldegrave-Knight said.
"Paint I am very comfortable with, I feel like it is my strong point."
Jess Jarald, whose two mixed-media self portraits are colourful explorations of culture and identity, said art making had been a relief from the pressure and expectations of year 12.
"The first [painting] is a mix of my Australian and Indian culture. It is exploring my ethnicity and nationality together," Ms Jarald said.
"I wanted to use these paintings to remember who I am and to show everyone who I am.
"With the stuff and pressure that gets put on children with studies and getting somewhere in life, it is always important to express yourself. Art is an especially channelling way to show who you are," she said.
"It was possibly one of the most popular exhibitions in the program because the community love it. They love seeing what young people are doing," Ms Garner said.
"It is very connected to the community and the mesh of families who know the artists.
"You never know what you're going to get, especially with young artists," she said.
Artistic License will be displayed in the hallway gallery of Hyphen Wodonga Library Gallery until early next year.
Ms Garner said the hallway gallery was chosen for the exhibition as the high traffic area was often used for emergent local artists.
"It is a new exhibition but it will grow year after year," Ms Garner said.
