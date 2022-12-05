The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Artistic License: VCE major works exhibition opens at at Hyphen Wodonga

AG
By Alice Gifford
December 5 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Visual artists Jess Jarald and Clio Waldegrave-Knight had their year 12 major works selected by Hyphen Wodonga Library Gallery to exhibit in the inaugural Artistic License, which the gallery plans to run annually. Picture supplied.

The major works of Wodonga's best emerging artists are on display at Hyphen Wodonga Library Gallery as part of a selective exhibition titled Artistic License.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.