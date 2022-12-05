Cricket Albury-Wodonga has farewelled inspirational Wodonga captain Bob Jackson.
One of provincial's oldest players at 47, the proud Bulldog is joining Big Bash outfit Melbourne Renegades for a second season as an assistant coach.
He was originally slated for a week last season, but it was extended for the 54-day tournament.
Jackson will return to Wodonga after the event.
The Renegades finished with their third successive wooden spoon and are desperate to push into finals.
BBL-12 starts on Tuesday, December 13, when Sydney Thunder meets Melbourne Stars at Manuka Oval, Canberra.
The Renegades start their campaign against Brisbane Heat in Cairns on December 15.
The regular season games finish on January 25, with the grand final to be played on Saturday, February 4.
The Big Bash will play its first competition match at Lavington Sportsground on New Year's Eve.
