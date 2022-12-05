A cold beverage store in Albury selling smoothies and protein shakes has closed after nine months.
Owners of That Nutrition Place in City Walk Arcade, Matt Kowalczyk and Jared Cator, made the tough call to wind up the business at the end of November to focus on other career opportunities.
Mr Kowalczyk teamed up with Mr Cator in February, who already had a store at Wodonga's Mann Central complex, to give the business a presence on both sides of the border, but was recently appointed operations manager of Albury Basketball Association and could no longer juggle both roles.
"We had other opportunities that were more in line with what we were wanting, so it was time to shut the shop," Mr Kowalczyk said.
"Having the shop gave us a bit of flexibility to do things outside of it, which in turn, led to us getting these other opportunities."
Mr Kowalczyk said it was "bittersweet" to close, but the overall experience was a positive one.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's not like the business failed and we had to move on and find something else, we just had other things that we wanted to do," he added.
"We went down the path of looking at someone running it for us, but it's really hard to find employees. That's probably one of the biggest takeaways for us."
Mr Kowalczyk also noticed a shift in people's spending habits as the cost of living continues to rise.
"We charged $14 for a shake, so we weren't an everyday thing for a lot of people and once that disposable income kind of dried up a little bit, they weren't wanting to spend that much on lunch," he said.
That Nutrition Place opened in Albury after taking over from Blended Nutrition.
The business' Wodonga store was closed in August due to a staffing shortage.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.