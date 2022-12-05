The Border Mail
Wangaratta will look to a number of players to fill Joe Richards' absence

By Andrew Moir
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
Joe Richards has been a permanent fixture in Wangaratta Magpies' seniors since he was a teenager, but he's now a Collingwood Magpie.

Wangaratta premiership coach Ben Reid admits Collingwood draftee Joe Richards is virtually irreplaceable and will adopt a group mentality as cover in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

