Wangaratta premiership coach Ben Reid admits Collingwood draftee Joe Richards is virtually irreplaceable and will adopt a group mentality as cover in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Richards was recruited by Collingwood in last week's AFL Draft as his home club now looks to replace one of the league's best players of the past five years.
"You can't really replace someone like Joey," Reid admitted.
"We've brought in Murray Waite and Cam Barrett, Murray brings that speed as well, we got Murray with the idea we were going to lose a little bit of speed and he plays with that bit of X-factor.
"Jackson Clarke has only played one year as a midfielder, so he'll be stronger again, Daniel Sharrock will be better, it was his first year really back from a knee and COVID, so there's a couple of guys we think will go to another level with their footy.
"Guys like Fraser Holland-Dean can hopefully step up and fill one of the forward spots that Joey played a fair bit as well.
"And then there's the young guys, like Braden Marjanovic, and we will look to promote the local talent as much as we can."
So it was jokingly suggested to Reid that it will take at least five players to replace Richards.
"Pretty much, he's going to be bloody hard," he laughed.
"Every guy will look to lift five to 10 per cent across the board and hopefully that's the way we fill his spot."
Reid admits the club is talking to a a couple of players, but stressed there won't be wholesale changes as the club chases successive flags for the first time 2007-08.
