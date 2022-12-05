The Mitch Beer-trained Old Gregg is starting to build a consistent record after notching his third career win at Wagga on Monday.
Ridden by Jordan Mallyon, Old Gregg claimed his second victory this preparation after taking out the $27,000 Benchmark 66 Handicap, (1800m) in a tight finish.
Old Gregg ($7.50) settled well back in the field but finished powerfully over the final furlong to edge out longshot I Am Richenuff ($17) by a head.
Stablemate and race favourite Tullaghan ($3.80-fav) was a neck back in third for jockey Nick Souquet.
Beer said Old Gregg was unlucky at his previous start at Wagga after being impeded by a riderless horse when finishing runner-up, beaten less than half-a-length..
"I thought that was a terrific performance today," Beer said.
"Going through the form, he ran second last start but was impeded by a riderless horse and he didn't have much luck.
"Tullaghan finished a couple of lengths behind him in the same race and had won since.
"So the form was there for Old Gregg.
"I didn't know which one to cheer for halfway down the straight, as long as bloody one of them got the win."
Beer said Old Gregg had exceeded expectations since first arriving at the stable.
ALSO IN SPORT
"I'm the first to admit I didn't originally have much time for the horse and I thought that he might struggle to win a maiden," he said.
"But Nick Souquet was the one who told me that the horse will be alright and to stick with him.
"Nick unfortunately couldn't make the weight today after being aboard the horse most of this preparation.
"But I was able to pick up the superstar jockey in 'J-Money' (Mallyon) and they don't call him 'J-Money' for no reason.
"Jokes aside, Jordy has been terrific for the stable and has been a great supporter since he has come back from Malaysia and has been going super.
"There is a great ownership bunch who have stuck solid with the horse and are now reaping the rewards.
"To the horse's credit, he is starting to build a nice little record and ran out a strong 1800m today which might open up other opportunities for him."
Beer could consider himself unlucky to at least not have landed a double after the stables other three runners in Last Ditch Effort, Greek Tycoon and Flying Sultan all finished runner-up in their respective races.
Meanwhile, Beer has nominated several runners for the second of Albury Racing Club's festive meetings this Saturday with the club expecting a huge crowd.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.