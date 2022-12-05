The Border Mail

The Mitch Beer-trained Old Gregg salutes at Wagga with jockey Jordan Mallyon aboard

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:31pm, first published 5:00pm
Albury trainer Mitch Beer trained one winner and four placegetters from his five runners at Wagga on Monday. Old Gregg was the stables winner who was partnered by Jordan Mallyon. Picture by Mark Jesser

The Mitch Beer-trained Old Gregg is starting to build a consistent record after notching his third career win at Wagga on Monday.

