Workforce shortages are causing Albury students to miss out on "the education they deserve", says the NSW teachers union, as newly released government figures show a sharp increase in permanent teacher vacancies in state public schools.
The data shows shortages listed at more than one thousand state schools, including eight full time equivalent positions at James Fallon High School in North Albury.
Speaking after a meeting with teachers at James Fallon High School last week, NSW Teachers Federation's country organiser for Riverina Jack O'Brien said the vacancies would lead to compromised education outcomes.
"We have teachers who are teaching outside of their qualified subject areas, we have teachers who are supervising merged classes due to teacher absences, meaning that real learning isn't taking place," Mr O'Brien said.
"We're talking about up to 70 students being placed in a library under minimal supervision.
"More teachers are leaving as a result and, ultimately, it is the students who end up suffering and paying the price," he said.
Mr O'Brien said the local workforce was struggling without adequate ratios of school counsellors amid increasingly complex and growing need from students.
"Mental health issues and the demand of students have become increasingly complex since the lockdowns," Mr O'Brien said.
"I speak to so many teachers in the area who walk out of work so frustrated ... because they don't have the resources available. They are so busy spending their time covering up the gaps due to the teachers shortage just to keep things running in the schools," he said.
Responding to budget estimates questions on notice, the Department of Education said it was "on track" to deliver the additional 100 school counsellor positions that were promised as part of the NSW government's 2019 election campaign.
Mr O'Brien said the shortages of counsellors has its own impact for teachers, with the gap to provide complex social and emotional care falling to them.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said the government was placing particular focus on retention and recruitment to regional areas including the Riverina.
He pointed to the $125 million Teacher Supply Strategy and a program to reduce teacher workload and administrative burden which were introduced last year.
"It gives our community an opportunity to reflect on the range of initiatives the NSW government has responded with," Mr Clancy said.
