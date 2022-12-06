Wodonga's new Tim Fischer Veterans and Families Hub has been described as a small beacon to help rectify the "dark side" of Australia's poor treatment of veterans.
The launch on Tuesday of the long-awaited hub on High Street was attended by Tim Fischer's wife Judy Brewer, Minister for Veterans Affairs Matt Keogh, RSL dignitaries, and ADF personnel.
During speeches before the ribbon opening RSL Victoria president Robert Webster said the hub was a place to connect the region's veteran community with services including compensation advocacy, health, wellbeing, employment, and education programs.
Speaking after the ceremony, Ms Brewer said her husband would have quietly applauded the honesty of the intention of the centre.
"I think Tim would be embarrassed to have something so significant named after him, but we're not, we're just very thrilled," Ms Brewer said.
"There is a dark side to service and that's something that we don't talk about enough, we don't acknowledge enough and I think we've served our veteran community very poorly, very poorly over the years.
"We've dropped the ball and we've seen the impact of that on so many, the mental health problems we're seeing, it's time to step up and this is a way we can add to a better commitment to our serving men and women."
Ms Brewer said it was appropriate timing for the centre to open as testimonies at the ongoing Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide were heard in NSW's Riverina last week.
"Going back to some of Tim's stories and his mates from the Vietnam years about how they were treated, not just when they came back but for the next 50 years, so many have had health issues related to their service, mental health and physical health and then it's flowed on to service post Vietnam," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We just have not looked after our veterans in a way that I think we would expect our community to do so."
Mr Keogh said he believed Mr Fischer would have been proud of the hub and what it offered.
"It's very appropriate that this centre is named after Tim Fischer who was not only deputy prime minister but a national serviceman, a Vietnam veteran himself, a great advocate on behalf of our veterans knowing what they've gone through," Mr Keogh said. "We've seen some really distressing stories come out of the defence and veterans suicide royal commission.
"Our hope is that by having services through hubs like this we're able to give better service when it's needed direct to the people who need it."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.