Weddings on the Border: Albury's Brendan Edmondson and Louis Dalkin tie the knot with spectacular rainy-day inspiration

Making the best of an inclement wedding day, dancing in the rain for photos ended up being one of Brendan and Louis' favourite moments, and "we can't recommend her enough!". Pictures by Kylie Esler, Big Bright Photos.

November 19 marked the start of married life for Albury couple Brendan Edmondson and Louis Dalkin.

Walking down the aisle, side by side, represented all of life's challenges and triumphs already faced together, as well as their promise to continue to do so in matrimony.



Filled with black, white, sage green and lots of Australian natives, the ceremony was an intimate affair highlighted by dancing in the rain for photos and, of course, marrying their best friends.

The meet-cute

Brendan and Louis met in December 2017 having both been invited to the home of friends Adam and Erica - "two cupids with a plan".



But this plan didn't exactly go as intended. Brendan was travelling home from Wagga, but before he made it to Adam and Erica's door, Louis declared he had to leave. Some fast talking by our cupids saw Louis convinced of his need to stay.



View + 5 Photos

Finally, the pair were introduced. Add a little candle light - "subtle much, Erica!" - and their cupids' work was complete.

The engagement

Brendan planned a surprise holiday to Bali for Louis' 25th birthday. Before jetting off, a nervous Brendan made several calls to his mum Toni and his Aunty Kim, discussing his plans to make the birthday celebration one to remember.



He sought out a ring, and secretly visited Louis' parents, Evan and Danielle, seeking their approval to ask their son's hand in marriage.



"After settling into our resort, we went out to a romantic dinner, enjoyed sipping cocktails, all whilst watching an amazing sunset over the horizon," the couple said.



Louis noticed, however, that Brendan didn't seem exactly as relaxed or as chilled as he should be when on holiday. So he asked, or rather, "pestered" Brendan as to what was troubling him.



Finally, Brendan revealed the ring and asked Louis to marry him and become his partner for life.

The back-up plan

The intended location for the nuptials was Louis' uncle's house - formerly grandfathers' house - where Louis' parents were married.



However, the proceedings had to be moved indoors due to the rain. So the actual location was Settlers Tavern, Tawonga South, and it ended up being an intimate, seated ceremony with 100 loved-ones in attendance.

Making their vows in front of celebrant Melissa Thomas while photographer, Big Bright Photos' Kylie Esler snapped away, Brendan and Louis made the following promises:

Brendan: "From the moment I wake up, until I lay my head back down to sleep, I think about you, I think about us! You have been my best friend, playmate, and my greatest challenge. But most importantly, you are the love of my life, and you make me happier than I could ever imagine and more loved than I ever thought possible. You have made me a better person, as our love for one another is reflected in the way I live my life. So, I am truly blessed to be a part of your life, which as of today becomes our life together."

Louis: "You are my best friend. I love you with all my heart and feel so lucky to have found someone who embraces all of me, even my stubborn streak. I promise to always care for you, comfort you and celebrate with you. I promise to be your lover, companion, and friend. I will be your accomplice in mischief, your chief annoyer, your strength in times of need and your partner in all things, through whatever life may bring. I can't wait to continue this adventure with you. I love you.

Mothers played a special part in the ceremony, with Brendan's mum Toni and Louis' mum Danielle giving their son a kiss on their cheek as a blessing, the first to send them of into their new life together. Fathers David Edmondson and Evan Dalkin were their witnesses.

Brendan's wedding party included brother Adam Edmondson as groom's man and sister-in-law Erica Hannon and sister Jessica Edmondson as groom's women.

Louis' sisters Meg Dalkin and Alex Dalkin were his groom's women. Steele and Aria Saalfield, Brendan's nephew and niece respectively, were proud ring bearers.

The couple said a massive thank you "to everyone we entrusted with making our big day special". That includes those who provided:

The rings - Michael Hill Albury

The flowers - Bring Around a Posy (Porepunkah) - Kerrie O'Meara

The transport - David Edmondson (Brendan's dad - 1965 Mk1 Ford Cortina)

The cake - The Village Kitchen - Natalie Featherston

Venue for ceremony and reception - Settlers Tavern - Tawonga South

Venue for wedding night and photos - Lothlorien - Tawonga South

Friday night dinner for wedding party - Kitchen 95 - Nick Goznik

Following their honeymoon at Seashells Apartments at Merimbula, they advised others planning to wed to have a "backup plan".

