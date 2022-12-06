High-profile Wodonga Raiders' recruit Cam Ellis-Yolmen is set to provide an intimidating presence in the midfield for his new club next year.
The powerfully built Ellis-Yolmen revealed he plans to play around the 100kg mark which is heavier than the majority of ruckmen in the O&M.
The former Adelaide and Brisbane midfielder is playing for Southern Districts in the NTFL over the off-season where he has so far managed four matches.
"Naturally I sit around the 100kg mark and I feel good at that weight and not too heavy," Ellis-Yolmen said.
"I will probably drop a few kgs playing in Darwin and by the time the season starts in the O&M.
"Playing in Darwin it's not hard to lose weight because you are sweating even when you are sitting down with the humidity.
"So it's inevitable that I will strip some weight off.
"But I still want to be that big, strong midfielder for Raiders, so I will make sure I don't lose too much weight."
Ellis-Yolmen flew in from his home on the Gold Coast late last month to meet his new team-mates at Birallee Park for the first time.
He was unable to train after copping a corked thigh the previous weekend while playing for the Crocs.
The 29-year-old plans to relocate to the Border by mid to late January.
Ellis-Yolmen revealed he thrives on contestested situations and would play predominantly in the midfield for the Raiders.
The Raiders are set to have a new look midfield next year after the off-season departures of its three best players in Isaac Muller, Jarrod Hodgkin and young gun Max Beattie.
"I feel my best position is as a midfield-forward but mainly in the midfield is where I feel I do my best work," he said..
"I'm a competitive beast and love the contest and being in and under.
"That's where I played my best football at AFL level.
"But I'm mindful that I'm also getting a bit older and I might have to adjust the time I spend in the midfield and play a little bit more forward."
ALSO IN SPORT
Southern Districts sit second on the ladder after nine rounds with Ellis-Yolmen enjoying the experience of playing in Darwin where he flys in to play from the Gold Coast.
"It's been great and one of the best experiences that I've had playing footy to be honest," he said.
"It's a great competition and obviously it's hot and humid which makes it a lot tougher to get through a game.
"But it's something that I wanted to do for years now and I've finally gotten the opportunity.
"Being a bigger bodied midfield the style of footy doesn't really suit me the best with the footy a lot more open and free flowing with not a lot of stoppages.
"But when there is a stoppage, I like to throw my weight around a bit.
"Getting that match fitness can only help and benefit me in the Ovens and Murray."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.