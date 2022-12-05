Sydney Thunder captain Jason Sangha has revealed the highs and lows of being dubbed the 'next big thing'.
Sangha will lead the Thunder in the historic Big Bash game against Hobart Hurricanes at Lavington Sportsground on New Year's Eve.
It's the first time the Border has hosted a domestic T20 competition match.
"I had the privilege of being in Albury a couple of months ago, Ollie Davies (Thunder team-mate) and myself went to a couple of schools, it seems like everyone loves their sport and hopefully we'll have a packed stadium and a great game," Sangha explained.
Although only 23, Sangha has been in the spotlight since becoming the second youngest player to hit a first-class century against England as an 18-year-old.
Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar is the youngest.
Sangha became the youngest player to post a half-century in the BBL when he smashed 63 from only 36 balls against Melbourne Stars at Canberra's Manuka Oval, he also boasts a century on debut for NSW in the Sheffield Shield, while he also captained Australia's under 19s at the World Cup.
But he's also had time out of the Thunder team.
"I probably learnt the hard way, getting dropped from the side for an extended period of time, that was the BBL for the most part of my career really, it was only last year I got my chance again," he offered.
I probably learnt the hard way, getting dropped from the side for an extended period of time, that was the BBL for the most part of my career really, it was only last year I got my chance again.- Jason Sangha
"I went from a season of playing every game to two seasons of not playing a fixture to playing most of last year."
The start to Sangha's career draws a parallel with Victorian youngster Ashley Chandrasinghe, who scored a century on debut for Victoria against Tasmania in late October, and was dubbed Australia's latest batting sensation.
"We live in a day and age where we want things to happen very quickly, if there's a new star on the rise, we automatically want to fast-track them into the Australian team," he said.
"I know Ash quite well, he's level-headed and it's part of his journey, it was a part of my journey.
"There's times where everything is going well and at times it works the other way where people have forgotten where I've gone and been surprised why I haven't kicked on.
IN OTHER SPORT:
"Guys that have great careers stay level-headed and understand that when times aren't going so well, you have to keep enjoying the moment."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.