Housing shortages are hurting families escaping violence, say Yes Unlimited and Everybody's Home

By Alice Gifford
December 7 2022 - 3:00am
Betty's Place programs manager Kira Pace and Yes Unlimited chief executive Di Glover at the launch of a $3 million redevelopment of the Albury women's refuge in July. Picture by Mark Jesser.

The lack of housing on the Border is creating a safety crisis, as a new report confirms family violence as the greatest factor prompting people to seek homelessness support services.

