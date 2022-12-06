The lack of housing on the Border is creating a safety crisis, as a new report confirms family violence as the greatest factor prompting people to seek homelessness support services.
"It all relates back to the housing situation at the moment locally. It is just very, very difficult to find any affordable accommodation," Ms Glover said.
"Some women are making the choice between staying or leaving for that very reason of 'Do I put up with violence or do I force myself and my children into homelessness?'"
Ms Glover's comments followed the release of the Australian Homelessness Monitor which found demand for services nationally had increased at twice the rate of population growth.
The report identified family and domestic violence as the single most frequently cited factor behind applications, and that housing affordability stress was the fastest growing cause of homelessness in the past four years.
Everybody's Home spokesperson Maiy Azize said social housing was key to stemming rising housing stress and rates of homelessness, adding that rent assistance payments needed to be increased.
Ms Glover agreed.
She said medium to longer term accommodation solutions were needed to provide stability for people who were escaping family violence, particularly as housing insecurity carries with it its own psychological impact.
"The lack of adequacy of that income support through Centrelink, for example, means people are just not able to afford the rents.
"We are seeing bidding wars on rental properties between prospective tenants. 'Oh, I'll pay ten dollars extra a week' or 'I'll pay 12 months in advance'. It just puts so many people out of the running in terms of finding a rental property."
"It is a big challenge for governments of all levels but it really needs to be addressed,"
The Australian Homelessness Monitor was launched amid the national 16 Days of Activism campaign, which began on November 26 to coincide with International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
Ms Glover said without a raft of whole-of-government interventions, family violence being the leading cause for people to seek homelessness support services could only get worse.
"If you are in an unsafe situation, you cannot leave that because there is nowhere to go," Ms Glover said.
The $10.2 million development to build 24 new units will be aimed to house people over 55, with construction set to start next year.
"Three of these homes will be wheelchair friendly to ensure we are catering for the older tenancy that the latest data has called for," Mr Clancy said.
"We believe everyone deserves a safe place and secure place to call home."
