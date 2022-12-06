Hunter Hall added to his growing reputation with an eye-catching half-century for Riverina's under-16s at the Bradman Cup.
The Howling junior scored 56 off 67 balls, sharing a 128-run partnership with captain Caleb Walker as the Riverina chased down 209 to beat Western by three wickets in their tournament opener.
Hall walked to the crease with his side 5/75 and helped swing their game their way.
"Hunter's a top-order bat who bowls some handy leg-spin and he's got a huge future," Riverina coach Dylan Weeding said.
"We picked him to play a bit of a different role this year. He's used to batting three or four but we've picked him to finish off our innings.
"If we're setting, he's trying to get as many runs as he can for us; if we're chasing, he's the bloke we want there at the end.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It was the first time he's actually played the role but when Hunter came in, you could feel a shift in momentum. He got a lot of ones early on and he swept the spinners really well, which is a skill in itself, and he probably gave Caleb the push he needed to take the game on.
"Between the two of them, they cruised home pretty easily with 10 overs to spare."
Hall had earlier picked up 2-27, with Corowa's Jay Lavis claiming 3-34.
Riverina picked up four points for winning the 50-over game although they lost both T20s on Sunday against the ACT and Greater Illawarra.
The Bradman Cup resumes in Newcastle on January 3-6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.