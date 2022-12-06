The Border Mail
Hunter Hall, from Howlong, scored 56 for Riverina against Western at the Bradman Cup

Steve Tervet
Steve Tervet
Updated December 6 2022 - 12:38pm, first published 12:30pm
Howlong youngster Hunter Hall produced a high-quality innings. Picture by Ash Smith

Hunter Hall added to his growing reputation with an eye-catching half-century for Riverina's under-16s at the Bradman Cup.

