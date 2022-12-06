No project is too small for the Mount Beauty and District Community Bank, which this week celebrated 15 years and $2 million worth of donations returned to its alpine community.
An independent franchise of Bendigo and Adelaide, secretary Dorothy Morrison said the community bank had been the right model to keep money circulating within the mid-sized community of 2500, and had strong support in the community.
"We have over $200 million on the books. We have given away $2.1 million in sponsorships and scholarships and that's not too shabby for a little town," Ms Morrison said.
"Your banking business earns money. With a lot of the banks, the big four particularly, it goes back to headquarters."
Director and sponsorship chairperson Barbara Pyle said the community bank was more resilient to market changes, such as the run of closures hitting bricks and mortar banking shopfronts, particularly as an employer of several local people.
"Because it is owned by the community, they have a vested interest in keeping it going. I think we can withstand the vagaries of the banking world a bit better," Ms Pyle said.
The community bank sponsors local and tourism events such as the Mighty Mitta Muster and the Kangaroo Hoppet, an international ski race that takes place at Falls Creek each year.
Ms Morrison said it was also uniquely placed to directly support smaller or one-off initiatives.
"Government and the big philanthropic people, they're not going to give $200 to a local group of ladies who were making masks during COVID so they could buy some more elastic," Ms Morrison said.
"We did, and they thought it was solid gold."
