Not too shabby for a little town: Community bank in Mount Beauty celebrates two milestones

By Alice Gifford
December 7 2022 - 10:00am
Mount Beauty and District Community Bank directors Bill Best and Barb Pyle celebrated a 15 year milestone with a public barbeque over the weekend. Picture supplied.

No project is too small for the Mount Beauty and District Community Bank, which this week celebrated 15 years and $2 million worth of donations returned to its alpine community.

