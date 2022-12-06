Albury Myth's Brock Dixon and Shaun Mulraney again showed why they will be difficult to beat after dominating Albury Warriors in Albury Tennis Association's section 1 men's pennant on Saturday.
The classy pairing helped Myth to a strong win, four sets to nil, 28 games to nine.
St Pat's Chill's Adib Golshan and Andrew Healy posted a similar result against St Pat's God, claiming the victory four sets, 28 games to nil sets, 12 games.
In section 2, one set and one game separated Albury Heart's Zac Smith, Chris Mitchell, Travis Prater and Jericho Ellao and St Pat's Shayne Mumberson, Tyson Arentz, Matt Graham and Matt Vogel, with the former claiming victory.
They were neck and neck all day, and after four sets equal on sets and games.
The teams claimed one set each in the next two, but the Hearts showed tenacity by winning the deciding set 8-5.
Wodonga Bushrangers' Brendan Pooley, Jack Morrison, Terry McLean and Keiran Barber defeated Forrest Hill Galahs five sets 51, games to two sets, 43 games. Both teams claimed a tie-breaker win but the Bushrangers' strong start won the day.
Forrest Hill Wombats' Ash Wurtz, Greg Tuck, Sean Pillay and Hayden McMahon were on fire against Albury Gold, winning six sets, 54 games to one set, 37 games.
Paul Grover and Peter Penny secured the only set for Gold.
Section 3 men featured three dominant wins by Forrest Hill Tigers, Wodonga Knights and Forrest Hill Blues in which all six sets were won against Wodonga Pirates, Thurgoona Bears and Glenly respectively.
Albury Grey's Stuart Gadd, Robert Gilchrist, Neil Mitchell and Peter McMahon enjoyed a comfortable win over Thurgoona Wolves five sets, 47 games to one set, 32 games. James Matheson and Ram Kugathasan secured the only set for the Wolves in a tie-breaker, 8-7.
In section 4 mixed tennis, after a slow start Forrest Hill Cats' Meera, Murray and Hamish won marginally against Thurgoona Diamonds three sets apiece, 29 games to 25 games.
Forrest Hill Swans' Dylan Ferguson, James Griffith and Georgie Larsen were too strong for Thurgoona Lions, winning five sets, 34 games to one set, 18 games.
In the section 1 ladies, Wodonga Larrikins' Kendall Oates, Di Larkin, Rhonda Wilson and Sandra Allen defeated home club Wodonga Diamonds four sets, 44 games to two sets, 33 games. Larkin was victorious, winning all three sets.
A tight contest was played between Forrest Hill's Carolyn Shaw, Helen Curtis, Maxine Quinlivan and Kim Davis against Thurgoona Jade's Jackie Rooke, Kristy Robson, Kara Smith and Alison Barrett, with the former winning three sets apiece, 40 games to 35 games.
