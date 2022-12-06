The Border Mail

Albury Myth defeats Warriors in Albury Tennis Association pennant

By Trish Moore
Updated December 6 2022 - 5:29pm, first published 1:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kendall Oates stretches for a forehand with her Wodonga Larrikins' outfit defeating Wodonga Diamonds by two sets. Picture by Ash Smith

Albury Myth's Brock Dixon and Shaun Mulraney again showed why they will be difficult to beat after dominating Albury Warriors in Albury Tennis Association's section 1 men's pennant on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.