Violence is not the answer to the problem of introduced species

By Mike Fuery
December 7 2022 - 1:26pm
In too many quarters, introduced animals are considered to be evil for merely doing what they are supposed to do. File picture

Every year, our attention is drawn to the ongoing degradation of our wilderness ecosystems, and statements apportioning blame to the presence of "invasive", "feral" or "pest" animals.

