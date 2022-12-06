The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Holy figures left ruined beyond repair after statues smashed at Albury church yard

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 6 2022 - 3:22pm, first published 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The moulded head of St Francis left on the ground after being broken off.

STATUES of an angel and St Francis of Assisi have been knocked down and their heads have broken off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.