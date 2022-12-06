STATUES of an angel and St Francis of Assisi have been knocked down and their heads have broken off.
The harm occurred either Monday night or early on Tuesday in the grounds of Albury's St Matthew's Church.
The angel stood before the rectory and St Francis was part of a labyrinth and memorial for children.
Father Peter MacLeod-Miller noted the vandals would have needed to scale a fence and may have been caught on security cameras.
"It's proper anti-social behaviour, it doesn't make life better for anybody," he said.
"Whoever has done this, really needs to assess their values or needs help and if they need help they just need to knock on the door not knock the head off a statue."
Father MacLeod-Miller said the statues were worth $500 to $1000 each and were damaged beyond repair.
"I know there's an appetite to pull statues down but I wouldn't have thought St Francis has done anything to anyone," he said.
"I think more statues of St Francis would be a good idea, we need more people who promote peace."
The Anglican church is not the only place of worship to have a statue targeted by vandals this week.
Albury's St Patrick's Catholic Church had its monument of Our Lady, Mary the mother of Jesus, pulled off its base and thrown on Monday night.
Father Marco Killingsworth said the destruction occurred between 7pm and 8pm on Monday with the statue kicked over and then thrown a couple of metres, resulting in the head breaking off from the body.
The vandalism at both sites has been reported to police.
