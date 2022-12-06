Joe Cooke is starting to hit his straps at Belvoir.
Cooke, a multiple premiership player with ACT powerhouse Western District and University of Canberra Cricket Club, is now in his second season at Kelly Park.
He finished 36 not out in the Eagles' victory over local rivals Wodonga in round nine and topped that on Saturday by hitting an unbeaten half-century in another successful run-chase.
Cooke's 54 helped Belvoir to a seven-wicket win over Wodonga Raiders which has them third on the provincial ladder at the halfway point.
That knock was more than he made in his first four 2022/23 innings combined, with a subtle change to the batting line-up bringing out the best in him.
"Joe's amazing," Belvoir captain Drew Cameron enthused.
"He started this year batting at three but we've just shuffled the order around.
"I've played with him previously, where he's batted five and his experience and class really suits that position, being able to go through his gears and also understand the game.
"When you're in a chase, you certainly want blokes like that coming out five.
"He's showed the last two weeks, on fairly tough batting wickets, that he knows how to get the job done."
Cooke's team-mate Lachie McMillan has been equally impressed by his form with the bat so far this term.
"The last two weeks he's had match-winning knocks," McMillan said.
"He's been very patient.
"Last year he came out and tried to prove himself and hit the ball but this year he's got us across the line in those two games.
"If he goes out, we might have lost."
Belvoir have bowled first in all six of their provincial league games so far, winning four and losing two.
They scored 199 to beat Tallangatta but came unstuck against St Patrick's and North Albury, when chasing in excess of 200.
