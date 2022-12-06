A new Yarrawonga-Mulwala bridge could have been built 10 years ago had a consultant's report supporting the preferred route not been "buried".
That's the view of a community action group which has pushed for a new crossing for two decades.
A heritage assessment report by Cosmos Archaeology on the bridge, commissioned by NSW Roads and Maritime Services in January 2012, was supplied to the Green Route Community Group in January and chairman John Lawless said it would have prevented arguments over the crossing that ensued.
Mr Lawless highlighted the following extract of the report to show why the state government's should not have embraced the option closer to the existing bridge.
"From a heritage standpoint, any crossing options that will serve to physically impact the bridge, remove it from active service as an operational road crossing, significantly alter its appearance, dominate the setting, or substantially affect or impede the views to and from the bridge, should not be considered unless a demonstrated examination of alternatives has shown that there is no other feasible option," the 2012 report stated.
Mr Lawless said it appeared the final report and its recommendations were never released to the public, despite the fact Moira and Corowa councils were clearly printed on its front page.
The former Moira councillor said the group undertook a lengthy freedom of information process and neither the councils or Transport NSW were able to find a copy of the public report on file.
"We believe that the communities of Mulwala and Yarrawonga deserve to know why this important report was apparently buried for 10 years," Mr Lawless said.
"Our group believes that because the recommendations in the report did not suit the narrative of RMS at the time, it was not released to Moira and Corowa shires and thus held back from the public.
"If this report and its recommendations were released in 2012, we would not have been arguing for 10 years over the bridge route because the recommendations clearly state that the bridge should be preserved at all costs for its heritage value, as long as there is an alternative option."
"This alternative route had been known for six years because of the GHD report in 2006."
Mr Lawless and other members of the action group have met with NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway, Transport for NSW regional director Sam Knight and Victoria's regional transport chief Paul Northey this year and are yet to receive an explanation as to why the report never saw the light of day.
A plebiscite conducted by the Victorian Electoral Commission in 2017 and a Federation Council survey in 2019 saw the green route backed by more than 70 per cent of the community.
Reflecting the current deadlock for the new bridge, the NSW government has yet to confirm a timeframe for the project.
"There is currently no funding to progress a new Mulwala Bridge and remove the existing bridge," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"The community will be kept informed when this project progresses and funding for a new bridge has been secured."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
