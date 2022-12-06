The Border Mail
Yarrawonga recruit Cam Wilson doesn't expect to be targeted by former club

By Andrew Moir
Updated December 7 2022 - 12:33pm, first published December 6 2022 - 2:54pm
Cam Wilson (front) has moved from Corowa-Rutherglen to Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Former Corowa-Rutherglen star Cam Wilson is adamant he won't be targeted by ex-team-mates after crossing to Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

