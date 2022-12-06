Former Corowa-Rutherglen star Cam Wilson is adamant he won't be targeted by ex-team-mates after crossing to Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The two-time Roos' best and fairest joins a handful of others players in the league who have moved from teams outside the top five last season to finalists, including another team-mate in Cameron Barrett (premiers Wangaratta).
Frustration is building within a number of the non-finalists, amid fears of a growing divide between the 'haves' and the 'have nots'.
"I don't think so," Wilson replied when asked if he will be a marked man.
"I've got a lot of mates there and I spoke to them about the decision, I was honest with those friends and they were pretty good.
"Obviously there's going to be tension out on the field, but it's just a game in the end, everyone's out there to have a bit of fun and make the most of their time out there."
The 21-year-old finished equal fourth in the Morris Medal, just five votes behind Yarrawonga winner Leigh Masters, and played a pivotal role as the Roos continued their resurgence, although injuries destroyed any finals hopes as they limped home with only one win from the last nine games.
However, there's a growing concern the Roos will fall back.
Coach Peter German joined Perth for three seasons, the club is still without a coach, a number of other top players have also left, while the clubrooms were recently flooded.
"There's a lot of tough decisions in life, it was definitely one of them, It's always hard leaving a club, that's for sure," Wilson admitted.
"It's a tough time for the club, I've said to some people it's easier to leave a club when you know they're on the improve, I really appreciate everything the club has done for me over the past two years.
"There's a number of reasons for the move, my partner Rebecca has family in Yarrawonga and I want to finish off my plumbing apprenticeship and give back to the boss, because it's a big commitment for a boss to take on an apprentice.
"One of my main concerns I wanted to achieve was to progress my footy while still living in the area."
The clashes between Corowa-Rutherglen-Yarrawonga, dubbed 'The Rumble on the River' years ago, re-emerged as 'must watch' games this year after falling off in recent times.
