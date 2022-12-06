The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Cam Wilson has departed Corowa-Rutherglen to join Yarrawonga

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated December 6 2022 - 5:12pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cam Wilson enhanced his reputation this year after winning a second consecutive best and fairest.

Cam Wilson has made the tough decision to depart John Foord Oval and sign with rival club Yarrawonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.