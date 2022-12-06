Cam Wilson has made the tough decision to depart John Foord Oval and sign with rival club Yarrawonga.
Wilson trained with the Pigeons on Monday night before committing to a one-year deal at J.C. Lowe Oval.
In a further bonus, this year's grand finalists has also lured key position player and former junior Matt Casey back to the club after a stint with Balwyn.
Dillon Walsh-Hall has also crossed to the Pigeons after spending time in the Sydney Swans Academy and is a 200cm developing tall.
Yarrawonga football manager, Leigh Ramsdale, said Wilson's decision to switch clubs wasn't solely based on football.
"Obviously it was a tough call for Cam to make," Ramsdale said.
"But is was more than just about football and a long-term decision.
"Cam's partner, Rebecca, has family living in Yarrawonga and playing at the club.
"They have decided they want to relocate to Yarrawonga and that's where they see their future long-term and that's ultimately why Cam decided to switch clubs."
Wilson, 21, is regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the competition.
The former Murray Bushranger thrived under coach Peter German and enhanced his growing reputation after winning a second consecutive best and fairest this year.
Wilson also represented the O&M and finished fourth in the Morris medal.
"It's no secret that Cam is one of the best young midfielders running around in the competition," Ramsdale said.
"He's a quality midfielder but it's his age profile which excites us the most.
"I know when we played Corowa this year, I had nothing but admiration for Cam and watching how he plays.
"Ross Mulquiney and Mark Whiley have been instrumental in the club's rebuild.
"And after playing in the grand final this year we are striving for a period of sustained success.
"The club just doesn't want to be a flag threat for one or two years but for an extended period which is why you need that younger age profile like Wilson, Casey and Walsh-Hall."
Ramsdale expected Casey to be a senior regular in the Pigeons' star-studded side.
"Matt is a local kid who you always endeavour to get back at your club," he said.
"We have got 13 one point kids playing state league, NEAFL and suburban football who we are trying to get back.
"Playing alongside Leigh Williams who is the premier forward in the competition will be huge for Matt's development.
"Just watching how Leigh presents, trains and goes about it will help fast-track his development.
"Matt was last at the club two years ago where he was thrown to the wolves a bit in that he had to play as a key forward without much support around him.
"This year he played more as a key defender for Balwyn under 'Rocket' Eade and has come back a more mature player."
Wilson's departure is another huge blow to the Roos who have endured a tumultuous off-season.
Wilson joins coach Peter German, alongside Kaelan Bradtke, Cody Howard and Cameron Barrett as confirmed departures.
The Roos still remain on the hunt for German's replacement with speculation rife that there could be further departures amid the uncertainty.
In another cruel blow, the club is dealing with a $220,000-plus damage bill from recent flooding.
