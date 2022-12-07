The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Celebrate, don't condemn, differing points of view on Voice

By Letters to the Editor
Updated December 7 2022 - 3:49pm, first published 3:00pm
Father Peter MacLeod-Miller, of St Matthew's Albury, encourages people to avoid name calling and shaming when differing views are expressed. Picture by Mark Jesser

Celebrate variety brought to table

As Christmas approaches there are very few discussions that are calm and bright and that can certainly be said of the referendum concerning Indigenous recognition and the Voice to Parliament.

