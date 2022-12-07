YOUR SAY: Celebrate, don't condemn, differing points of view on Voice

As Christmas approaches there are very few discussions that are calm and bright and that can certainly be said of the referendum concerning Indigenous recognition and the Voice to Parliament.
It is ominous that even before the question has been put there is so much name calling and shaming over a variety of sincerely held opinions being expressed.
We are fortunate to be having this discussion against the background of the wonderful contributions made by Australian First Nations people but also by the enduring legacy of classical and European philosophical thought in addition to the rich cultural understandings of later arrivals to Australia.
Referendums are an expression of the will of our community within the crucible of our form of government guaranteeing the freedoms to express different points of view, totalitarian regimes make edicts to be obeyed and brutally enforced.
Consensus is hard won, but it would be helpful to listen and strive to hear these issues from a number of perspectives rather than pretend that there is only one right answer to the question, and be willing to accept the result as a reflection of the mind of the nation.
At St Matthew's Albury we strive to make room for the stories of all our community. At this Christmas just as others before, when there is so much division and anxiety across the world, political and social cynicism, economic turmoil and high rates of homelessness and problems with mental health and our environment, perhaps we could practise the gifts of patience and goodwill when it comes to constitutional and legislative change.
Maybe we can resist the seasonal temptation to drag others over the line and celebrate the variety of perspectives brought to the festive table rather than assuming that people with differing views are "out of their tree".
IN OTHER NEWS:
Tim Flannery did indeed say "the rain that falls and our dams will not fill". Now of course strongly denied. That speech has been watched many times by many people over the years. He still gets things wrong to this day.
Mr Parton mentions climate denying correspondent David Everist, who indeed told the truth about Tim Flannery. La Nina, El Nino have been part of the Earth weather cycle for many thousands of years. Geological fact.
To some people Mr Parton's writing is correct, in reference to climate change. Those that are willing to read "real" scientists agree with David Everist.
Mr Parton and others on the other hand could be called climate disaster theorists, or indeed unprecedented, catastrophic thinkers.
