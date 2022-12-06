Large number of issues with boats, jet skis, during Lake Hume blitz

Police are concerned by the number of boat and jet ski operators caught breaking laws and regulations during a safety blitz, and say people can expect further operations to be conducted.
Water police and Wodonga officers, fisheries staff, and staff from other agencies took to Lake Hume on Saturday and Sunday.
Wodonga police Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said there were issues with nearly one-third of the vessels and operators, which was concerning.
Police issued seven infringements for excessive speed and nine infringements after inspections revealed operators failed to carry torches and fire extinguishers.
Two boat operators were issued with infringements for operating a vessel without a marine licence and two others were fined for operating an unregistered vehicle.
Eight people were fined for failing to wear a personal flotation device.
"There were checks conducted at the boat ramps and on the water," Senior Sergeant Martin said.
"As a result of the operation, 173 vessels were inspected and we conducted 64 preliminary breath tests.
"There were 50 infringement notices issued for failing to meet compliance rules around water safety and the conditions of their licences."
Senior Sergeant Martin said the most common offences involved speed and lifejacket offences.
Some operators spoken to were unaware of the rules and regulations they were meant to be following.
"One-third of vessels checked had some sort of infringement attached," Senior Sergeant Martin said.
"We've got planned operations occurring over summer.
"They will be happening but we won't say when they'll occur.
"It's a good time for people to go back and familiarise themselves with the conditions of their boat licences.
"We just want everyone to be safe, especially coming up to Christmas.
"We don't want anyone to be hurt, especially when there are kids out on the water too."
Acting Sergeant Kristina Clappison of the Water Police Squad there were important safety steps operators could take.
"While it was pleasing to see the majority of people do their part in keeping the water safe for everyone, there were some who chose to do the wrong thing," she said.
"We saw a number of people speeding and travelling too close to other vessels and swimmers.
"This is a real concern for us as it puts people's lives in danger.
"We know boat operators are readying for summer but before heading out please check your vessel is in working order, carry the required safety equipment and always wear a lifejacket.
"These simple measures can save your life.
"The last thing we want is for a day on the water to end in serious injury or worse.
"We'll continue to have a highly-visible presence at Lake Hume this summer to ensure people are safe while enjoying the waterways."
