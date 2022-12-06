Tallangatta made it five wins in a row as North Albury crashed to their first defeat of the season on Tuesday evening.
Englishman John Oswell hit 47 off 29 balls, with his brother Matthew Oswell later adding 24 off 18, as the Bushies posted 9/158 in the T20 at Bunton Park.
Matt Condon (29) and Anthony Hartshorn (28) got the home side off to a flying start in reply and Ben Fulford played brilliantly for his 46 off 38 balls.
But the Hoppers collapsed from 3/121 to 8/136 and closed their 20 overs 19 runs short.
Dilhara Lokuhettige was the pick of the Tallangatta bowlers, picking up 4-13 from three overs.
"We're absolutely pumped," delighted Bushies captain Matt Armstrong said.
"To beat North Albury, you have to risk losing so that means you have to play hard.
"You've got to get north of 160 if you're going to beat them in a T20 and you're probably going to have to get 270-280 in a 50-over game.
"If you take it up to them and put them on the back foot, you give yourselves a chance.
"If you play conservative cricket, they're going to beat you every time. But the guys really took it on today and did their job."
John Oswell clubbed nine boundaries during his enterprising stay at the crease before eventually being caught on the rope.
Sam Stephens, batting at three, raced to 18 and Jeevan Mendis, the former Sri Lanka international, smoked two sixes on his way to 21 off 11 balls as Tallangatta kept their foot on the gas.
Matthew Oswell, Armstrong (14), Steven Garoni (8) and Dilgaurav Kumar (6) all scored quickly down the order as some of North Albury's bowlers went round the park.
Roberts was the standout, collecting 3-14, while Tom Hemsley finished with 2-33.
So did Armstrong believe 158 would be enough to defend?
"Not when they were banging them to the rope!" he laughed.
"I thought we might be 20 runs short but we had the benefit of the ball getting soft at the end.
"We knew that would happen, we scored really fast in the first 10 and then we just had to plan to take the pace off in the last 10, use our cutters and bowl some more spin and that seemed to be what slowed the rate down a little bit.
"Good planning got us through, luckily."
Tallangatta dropped Condon and Fulford and it looked as though those moments could come back to haunt them as the Hoppers reached 2/110.
But when Lokuhettige had Fulford and Brendan Simmons caught behind in the same over, the momentum swung again to the Bushies, who never looked back.
Armstrong finished his spell with 2-26 as Tallangatta joined the Hoppers on eight points in Pool A.
