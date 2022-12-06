The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Tallangatta beat North Albury by 19 runs in CAW Provincial T20 Cup

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated December 6 2022 - 9:58pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dilhara Lokuhettige scored 11 runs and finished the evening with four wickets. Picture by Mark Jesser

Tallangatta made it five wins in a row as North Albury crashed to their first defeat of the season on Tuesday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.