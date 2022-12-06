Macca Hallows is set to return to Lavington next year when free of VFL commitments.
Hallows recently nominated the Panthers as his second club after playing four VFL matches with Essendon this year.
He also spent time playing for Glenroy in the Essendon and District Football league.
Lavington coach Adam Schneider stressed Hallows' number one priority was to still play VFL.
"Macca is hoping to get another contract with Essendon in the VFL," Schneider said.
"But if he doesn't or when he is free of VFL commitments he is keen to come back which is exciting for the club.
"Personally, I've only seen him play a limited amount of times.
"But obviously Macca is an exciting talent who played in the club's most recent flag in 2019.
"To be a premiership player as a teenager, you have to have your fair share of talent."
Hallows played one match with the Panthers this year in round nine when they upset Myrtleford.
The classy midfielder-forward booted two goals in the win.
"Macca came back for one match this year and I really liked what I saw," Schneider said.
"He has got elite speed and plenty of polish on the outside.
"Macca is the type of player we are probably missing at the moment and he will be a welcome addition whenever he is available."
Premiership teammate Aidan Johnston also nominated the Panthers as his second club.
The Panthers have also secured the signing of Holbrook youngster Ewan Mackinlay.
