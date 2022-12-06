North East man fined for deer cruelty, firearms offences

A North East man has been fined over animal cruelty and spotlighting offences.
The man was detected at Rose River, near Whitfield, on July 23 last year.
He had run down a deer in his vehicle and had been hunting with hounds without a licence.
His vehicle had unsecured guns and a spotlight in deer habitat after sunset, which led to the weapons and vehicle being seized.
The Markwood man was fined $5000 in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court and had two guns forfeited.
Game Management Authority acting director of compliance and intelligence Zac Powell said police had also been involved in the operation.
"The man was found with unsecured firearms and a spotlight in his vehicle in recognised deer habitat 30 minutes after sunset and his firearms, ammunition, spotlight and vehicle were seized on the spot," he said.
"Further investigations uncovered evidence the man had also committed animal cruelty offences where he had chased and run-down deer with a vehicle and had also been hunting deer with hounds without a licence endorsed for hound hunting.
"These acts of animal cruelty and irresponsible behaviour show no respect for Victoria's game deer species and will be prosecuted.
"Illegal spotlighting is also dangerous and can put your community, property, livestock and native wildlife at risk."
"Those who break the law face significant fines and penalties, they may be prosecuted, have their equipment confiscated and lose their game and firearms licences.
"In some cases, offenders may face jail terms."
The man faced Wangaratta Court last week.
