The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

North East man fined for deer cruelty, firearms offences

By Wangaratta Court
Updated December 6 2022 - 4:17pm, first published 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two guns seized by authorities during the operation.

A North East man has been fined over animal cruelty and spotlighting offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.