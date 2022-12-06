A drunken Wodonga woman refused demands by her sometime-partner to leave his Lavington unit before throwing a coffee table leg at him and throwing several punches.
Moments earlier, Jennifer Coleman had become "agitated and aggressive" towards the man over a phone call.
He told the 50-year-old to leave but she wouldn't go, so he walked through his home to try to book her a taxi.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Coleman got off her chair to block the 52-year-old from leaving the kitchen.
"The accused lunged at the victim, punching him to the left side of the head with a closed right fist before continuing with another two punches," police told Albury Local Court on Tuesday.
Coleman, of Trudewind Road, pleaded guilty to charges of common assault, destroy or damage property and intimidation.
The pair had been drinking together at his home on October 22.
At one point she was sitting at the kitchen bench facing the victim, who was standing on the opposite site having his dinner.
The victim later tried to defend himself by grabbing Coleman's arm to stop the punches and to then push her away.
But the confrontation continued, with the man falling to the kitchen floor before getting back to his feet.
During their struggles Coleman broke a small wooden table and threw the table leg, which missed him.
She then fell to the floor, he fled to the lounge room and she got back up and knocked over a DVD stand to block his path.
"While in the lounge room, the accused punched a glass panel on the victim's TV cabinet."
The panel smashed, cutting Coleman's hand.
When police spoke to the victim outside his home, just after 10.30pm, Coleman came outside and yelled something incomprehensible to police.
It was while she was being put into an ambulance that Coleman called out to the man: "You're dead, c---."
Coleman was convicted and placed on a nine-month conditional release order.
