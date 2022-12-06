The Border Mail

Former football star John Brunner wins veterans tennis tournament

By Andrew Moir
Updated December 6 2022 - 5:38pm, first published 4:09pm
John Brunner claimed the singles title at the latest North East Veterans event.

Three-time Ovens and Murray Football League Morris medallist John Brunner continues to shine in his summer sport.

