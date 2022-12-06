Three-time Ovens and Murray Football League Morris medallist John Brunner continues to shine in his summer sport.
Brunner claimed the section 1 singles title at the North East Veterans tournament at Albury on Sunday.
He won the event from Sean Pillay.
Brunner won his three medals at Yarrawonga in 1988, '89 and 2000.
There were 23 enthusiastic participants from Albury, Wodonga, Shepparton, Corowa and Yarrawonga.
Ladies winner: Ellen Bruce; runner up: Claire Lucas-Gee.
Men's section 1 winner: John Brunner; r/up: Sean Pillay; section 2 winner: Martin Hill; r/up: Ron Habel; section 3 winner: Maurice Tyrell; r/up: Phil Dryden; section 4 winners (tied): David Alexander & Troy Dryden.
The next event is at Nurmurkah this Sunday.
Registration and morning tea from 9.30am, tennis at 10am. Cost: $25. Entries to 0499 771 791.
