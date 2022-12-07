The Border Mail
News/Court and Crime

South Albury man charged and convicted for obstructing motorists in city's CBD

By Albury Court
December 7 2022 - 12:00pm
Paul David Coombe got his balance after 3 spills, then he 'cycled into traffic'

Paul David Coombe got on his bike and tried to pedal, but he couldn't stop falling off again.

