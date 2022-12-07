Paul David Coombe got his balance after 3 spills, then he 'cycled into traffic'

Paul David Coombe got on his bike and tried to pedal, but he couldn't stop falling off again.
Every couple of metres it was the same outcome - Coombe staying upright for mere seconds before falling in a heap on the road.
He had grazed knees as proof of his struggles, but this turned out to be not much at all compared with what he did next.
IN OTHER NEWS:
As he approached Dean Street back on November 14, about 4pm - having developed at least a passing mastery of cycling - he rode directly at oncoming traffic.
That's because the 46-year-old was on the wrong side of the road.
"In so doing," police told Albury Local Court on Tuesday, "the accused was unreasonably obstructing the path of vehicles on the road."
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said this was a serious example of such an offence.
Coombe, of Townsend Street, pleaded guilty to the obstruction charge and one of resist police, as well as a destroy property matter over an incident on Sunday.
Defence lawyer Paul Keane said it was clear "that alcohol is a problem for him and something he needs to address".
The bike-riding incident began about 3.50pm when Coombe was seen in Townsend Street, South Albury, just north of Nurigong Street, about 100 metres from his home.
A woman witnessed his erratic behaviour, where he was "very unsteady on his bicycle and swerving across the road," managing to fall off three times.
The property damage matter from early on Sunday happened after he and a woman returned to her Wyse Street unit following a night out drinking.
Coombe raged about her partner then smashed glass in a door, causing $500 damage.
He was fined $1240 and put a seven-month conditional release order.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.