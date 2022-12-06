The Border Mail
MP Helen Haines calls for submissions to probe into road conditions

TH
By Ted Howes
December 7 2022 - 9:30am
Parts of the Murray Valley Highway near Rutherglen, pictured yesterday afternoon, are crumbling, like many roads in the region. Picture by Mark Jesser

The condition of regional and rural roads following severe weather events will be the subject of an inquiry by the House of Representatives standing committee on regional development, infrastructure and transport.

