The condition of regional and rural roads following severe weather events will be the subject of an inquiry by the House of Representatives standing committee on regional development, infrastructure and transport.
Independent federal member for Indi Helen Haines, who is a member of the committee, encouraged constituents in Indi to make submissions to the inquiry.
"The state of the roads in Indi and across regional and rural Australia following the recent floods has taken things from bad to worse," Dr Haines said.
"This inquiry takes a long-term look at how we can build better roads as the climate changes and the number of severe weather events increases."
Dr Haines said she hoped local councils and people across Indi would take this opportunity to influence policy and funding decisions on regional and rural roads.
"We can't just keep patching and filling holes without looking at structural issues," she said.
"I want to make sure our roads are safe, and our local economies are supported by useable roads. I'm looking forward to what we learn through this inquiry and putting that into action."
Terms of reference for the inquiry into the implications of severe weather on rural and remote roads involve road engineering and construction standards, identification of climate resilient corridors, opportunities to enhance road resilience through the use of waterproof products in road construction, and the commonwealth's role in road resilience planning.
