After being sexually assaulted as a child, Wangaratta's Rachel Dal Zotto is on a mission to make sure no child has to experience the same kind of trauma.
The former police officer and school chaplain started her own body safety and sexual development program 'Why Wonder' for pre and primary aged children, which she ran for the first time at Glenrowan Primary School in October.
"I know ultimately that my purpose is to help other kids with this," she said.
"I don't like that you're not allowed to talk about your body and all that stuff, because it causes problems, but teaching children about it helps with body safety and with good relationships.
"If I had the proper education it might not have stopped my assault, but I could have protected myself better and I would have told someone a lot sooner; I didn't tell anybody until I was 18."
Ms Dal Zotto first disclosed her sexual assault to her sister, but she said it had only been in the last few years after "a lot" of personal work that she'd developed some level of "comfortableness" speaking about her experience publicly.
She said she needed to start to tell her story to give her program authenticity and to better support others.
"When I was young, about seven, I experienced childhood sexual abuse from a person who I knew well," she said.
"That is my story and that is why I'm doing this."
Despite talking about such a dark topic, Ms Dal Zotto is able to stay light.
Is there a certain power in people claiming their stories?
"For suresies!" she said.
"I'm 47, so 40 years this has been with me, this is who I am, so for the majority of that time it's been a shame that I've carried and you don't tell people.
"I didn't have those skills when I was little. So my experience has now made me want to do this so I can help kids use their voice."
Ms Dal Zotto's 'Why Wonder' education program covers body safety, private parts, puberty and reproduction, taught in an age-appropriate way.
"If I'd had some of that information potentially I could have done something, I could have stopped it," she said.
"The person is the problem, not me.
"They are the ones in the wrong, but I want to empower kids."
Ms Dal Zotto said as a police officer she worked in the sexual offences and child abuse unit.
"That was where I thought I could do something," she said.
But then she became a school chaplain, where she saw her real potential.
"With the police you're talking to kids after, so there's no prevention if you like," she said.
"You're helping them once it's happened, then I realised that I can be there before.
"Working as a chaplain made me realise more and more how my experience could actually help.
"I could use it for good or evil ... I could continue to let my assault affect me, or I could use it to help other kids."
Ms Dal Zotto chose good.
And she can't help but see the good in other people, particularly children.
"There's good in us, there's good in these children we're bringing up, let's try and get as much of the good out of them as we can," she said.
"Kids need adults to be their trusted adults to be their friends and to be their helpers and to be their carers."
To find out more about 'Why Wonder' go to www.whywonder.com.au or search on Instagram.
If this story has brought anything up for you, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or 1800RESPECT.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate.
