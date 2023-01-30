The Border Mail
SUMMER SERIES: Rachel Dal Zotto now helps others after own childhood horror

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
January 31 2023 - 3:30am
Former police officer and school chaplain Rachel Dal Zotto was a victim of childhood sexual abuse. She has started her own body safety and sexual development program 'Why Wonder', which she ran for the first time at Glenrowan Primary School in October. Picture by Mark Jesser

After being sexually assaulted as a child, Wangaratta's Rachel Dal Zotto is on a mission to make sure no child has to experience the same kind of trauma.

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

