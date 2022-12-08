Police confirm a teenager who went missing in Albury now located

UPDATE: NSW Police have confirmed a teenage girl who went missing from Albury earlier this week has been located.
EARLIER: A teenage girl has gone missing from Albury, with family and police holding "serious concerns for her welfare".
The teenage girl, 15, was last seen in a shopping centre in Kiewa Street, Albury, at 4.30pm on Tuesday.
When family could not locate her or contact her, she was reported missing to Murray River Police District officers, who started investigating.
NSW Police released a description of the teenager.
"She is known to frequent the Albury and Wodonga areas," police said in a statement.
"Family and police hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her age."
NSW Police also released a picture of the teenager to help with the public appeal.
Anyone who sees the teenager or has any information regarding her location can contact Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
