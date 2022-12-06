Kane Scott may not realise the gravity of what he's achieved, but forgive him, he's only 16.
On Saturday, the Wodonga Raiders youngster clubbed 30 runs during his first grade debut for Prahran in Victorian Premier Cricket.
He followed it up with unbeaten knock in a T20 against Melbourne on Tuesday night, marking a stunning few days of performance.
Unfazed by the bolting appearance in Victoria's most cutthroat competition, Scott was pleased to become Prahran's 616th capped first grader.
"It was really good (to debut), Footscray is a good opposition," he said.
"I tried to stay as calm as I could before the match.
"Against Melbourne, I was pretty up and about and so were the boys after that good win."
On debut, Scott's crafty knock of 30 was conjured off 60 balls including two boundaries as the True Blues reached 9/177.
Footscray would eventually cruise to a nine wicket win, but Scott wouldn't have to wait long to feature again.
The wicketkeeper-bat was given the gloves for the midweek T20 versus Melbourne, chipping in with five not out batting at eight as Prahran played out a thrilling tie.
Scott noted the return of veteran Nick Blaich from suspension may prove difficult for him to hold his spot, but was eager to see what the season holds.
"I'm trying to stay in as high a grade as possible, whether that's trying to hold down a spot in ones which will be fairly difficult," he said.
"But even if that's sticking around in twos and making some runs there and keeping really well; that'd be great for my season personally."
Scott was put in touch with Prahran through current Raiders skipper Alistair Burge, playing a game in the club's third XI last season.
He's since been bumped up the ranks to the seconds in 2022, and in the space of four days learnt just how fast paced the game is played in first grade.
"There's definitely a little bit of pressure, you've got to perform well," he said.
"There are always good batters and bowlers up here in CAW and other competitions, but you've got 11 athletes on the field so the fielding is really good (in Vic Premier Cricket)."
With Prahran possessing no dearth of talented cricketers for Scott to base his game on, he identified damaging bat Lachlan Bangs as one he's studied carefully.
"I've seen him bat a couple of times at the end of last year, and he was doing mostly whatever he wanted to the ball," Scott said.
"He's a really nice fella too."
Still studying at Beechworth Secondary College, the 16-year-old makes the trek twice weekly to Melbourne to attend training and games.
The juggling act is shared by not only Scott, but also his father Nathan, who makes his own sacrifices to keep his son's dream alive.
"I make it down to training once a week, dad takes a day off work to get me down there," Scott said.
"He's been really great about it; I think he's getting behind me really well and I love that."
