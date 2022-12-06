The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Kane Scott impresses debuting for Prahran's First XI

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 7 2022 - 11:46am, first published 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kane Scott in action for Wodonga Raiders. Picture by Mark Jesser

Kane Scott may not realise the gravity of what he's achieved, but forgive him, he's only 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.