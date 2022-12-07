Kane Arendarcikas is the new general manager of the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League.
The 45-year-old takes over from Craig Millar, who left the role at the end of October and was later appointed coach of Myrtleford.
"After an extensive search, we found our next general manager sitting in the office next to Craig," league chairman David Sinclair said.
"He came into the role at a difficult time with the league coming off two COVID-interrupted years and clubs grappling with the roll-out of the new PlayHQ game day software.
"Kane has been a passionate, dedicated and humble servant of the league.
"We're extremely pleased that he has accepted this role and we look forward to him transitioning into the GM role with the same passion and enthusiasm that he's brought to the operations manager role."
Arendarcikas thanked Sinclair and the board for giving him the opportunity to help take the league forward.
"I'm pretty excited to step into the role," he said.
"It was probably a goal when I started out last year with the league, as operations manager, that the natural progression would be one day to take on this challenge.
'It may have come a touch early but the best laid plans in life don't always work out the way you plan them.
"The last 12 months has given me good grounding.
"I've had incredible mentors along the way, particularly David and the board themselves; their knowledge and dedication to the league rubs off pretty easily through the office and the wider community we are as the Ovens and Murray.
"I'm looking forward to continuing my relationship with the clubs, so we don't have to start from zero there.
"I've been incredibly humbled by some of the efforts that have been put in by the clubs and their volunteers over the last 12 months, particularly coming out of two interrupted seasons, so I'm more than excited and passionate to jump into the chair knowing full well we've got some pretty exciting times ahead for the league.
"I'm looking to see it continue to grow from strength to strength."
Avoiding volunteer burnout is top of Arendarcikas' to-do list as he plans for 2023.
"That's one area where we've got to try to raise the level a bit," he said.
"We did a few things this year in relation just to try to raise the profile of the nuts and bolts of each of the clubs.
"After two stop-start seasons, one of the challenges last year in clubland was the fatigue because we didn't stop.
"Early in the season, there were a lot of challenges around the infrastructure, there were a lot of changes in things like scoring systems and there was a lot of turnover as well because people were just worn out.
"I'd like to think, 12 months on, that'll be given a chance to settle.
"As a league, our job is to facilitate and work with the clubs to try to make sure they spread the load as much as possible."
On the field, Joe Richards' move from Wangaratta to Collingwood last week underlines the quality and external perception of the competition Arendarcikas will be overseeing.
"Joe's a classic example of where our league's at right now," he said. "We've got more eyeballs on it than we've ever had, based on things that are in place now in regards to live streaming.
"The media coverage we get is fantastic; in this day and age we've got stats provided to us now so anyone can jump on and have a look at how players in our competition are going so we're as visible as we've ever been.
"That sets up a situation for the players themselves that if they're not quite capable of going to a state league, they're still being watched.
"We're more than happy to see Joe go to a higher level and it's been interesting in recent times, since then, the amount of VFL-listed players that have decided to choose their Ovens and Murray clubs as their home clubs again, Macca Hallows and Aidan Johnson.
"We welcome those guys back with open arms, whenever they're not getting an opportunity at VFL level, knowing full well they're still being seen and certainly not harming their chances by coming back to the Ovens and Murray."
