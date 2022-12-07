Another two bins torched near Albury businesses, police investigating

Police are investigating another two bin fires in Albury following a blaze that gutted a business.
Firefighters were called to the Albury Homemaker Centre on Borella Road in East Albury about 10.10pm on Tuesday.
A bin near a wall was alight, causing minor damage to the wall.
A second bin fire was spotted in a laneway outside the complex a short time later.
It was extinguished without causing damage to the building.
It followed a similar blaze involving a skip bin that spread to the rear of a Dean Street business almost exactly 24 hours earlier.
Fire crews were called to the back of Bed Bath 'n' Table about 10.20pm on Monday.
That fire spread to the building and caused hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in damage and led to the retailer closing.
Police are investigating if there are any links between the incidents.
The Ripe Tomato owner Tiffany Dunlevey said she had found out about Tuesday night's incident on Facebook.
Police, including forensic officers, attended the scene on Wednesday morning.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We were pretty lucky," she said.
"There is gas out there, we're lucky that didn't go up in flames and burn the whole place down.
"We're trying to be optimistic about it."
The complex is covered by security cameras.
Ms Dunlevey said she wasn't overly concerned about the incident.
"I feel like it's probably just some kids," she said.
Extensive building work continues at the damaged Dean Street site on Wednesday.
Bed Bath 'n' Table is facing a lengthy closure, but Lyndsay Wayenberg of the upstairs business, Fiducian Financial Services, was hopeful she could reopen on Thursday.
"There's still no power," she said yesterday afternoon.
"There are builders, electricians, building inspectors, safety inspectors, everyone working night and day to get the building secure and up and running," she said.
"Bed Bath 'n' Table has significantly more damage than us upstairs.
"The electricians are working to isolate the downstairs from upstairs, but Bed Bath 'n' Table are a long way off reopening I believe."
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.