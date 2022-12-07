The Border Mail
Another two bins torched near Albury businesses, police investigating

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:27pm, first published 11:30am
The Ripe Tomato owner Tiffany Dunlevey with one of the damaged bins. Picture by Mark Jesser

Police are investigating another two bin fires in Albury following a blaze that gutted a business.

