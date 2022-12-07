WODONGA residents keen to set up Christmas trees have been left high and dry as heavy rain and floods have wiped out supplies.
Shoppers were devastated to find out most of this year's crop, not only in the Border region but nationwide, had fallen victim to root rot from waterlogged soil.
Wodonga Plant farm part owner Andrew Pollard said it was simple: "We can't get them because of floods".
Mr Pollard said he felt sad for this year - the first time he has been unable to supply Christmas trees - but warned there would be more bad news next year.
"We gone as far as Canberra to try to re-source, but they've lost all of their trees as well, they've gone brown," he said.
"For our normal supplier, the ground's gone so wet, they've gone brown too.
"They don't die, they just go brown so no one wants them.
"The sad thing is, they won't be available next year either because there's a three-year turnaround to get them growing again."
But the news isn't all grim.
Rutherglen Christmas Tree Farm owner Neil Hewitt, who has been supplying the popular plants for 12 years, said he sold most of the trees that "hadn't turned brown" but still had some left.
Mr Hewitt said he had sold about 450 trees last month.
"I'm out of five- to six-and-a-half feet trees, I've only got the big ones left," he said.
"I don't get trees in from anywhere else, I just grow my own and choose and cut from my farm.
"My carparking area has been under several times this year and there has been so much rain, a lot of my trees have been affected too.
"With too much rain, they yellow off and whether it's washing away the nutrient or not, they just go brown.
"I haven't had to water at all this year.
"Last year I sold 712 in total - this year I'm on track for a similar number but I don't have the small trees to sell for the next two to three weeks to Christmas - just the big ones."
Europa Gully Orchard owner Peter Chambeyron said his fruit crops this year had suffered severely with the heavy rain but fortunately his Christmas tree plantation was on higher ground and well-drained soil.
Instead of pines, Mr Chambeyron sells Douglas firs for $50 a tree.
"Our cherry crop has suffered badly from the wet weather badly but our Christmas trees are fine," Mr Chambeyron said.
"They're on high ground and very well drained.
"We grow different Christmas trees to the pines the others grow, though, ours are called Douglas firs.
"They're probably the best we've ever had - these are six-year-old trees and they're beautiful, they're $50 each no matter what the size."
Mr Chambeyron said he was happy for customers to dig the trees out themselves.
