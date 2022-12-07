MORE funding from the NSW and Victorian governments is needed to realise the community's "vision" for a greater Albury hospital, federal MP Sussan Ley says.
The member for Farrer was commenting after visiting Albury hospital on Wednesday with the federal Opposition's spokeswoman on health and aged care Senator Anne Ruston.
Ms Ley welcomed premiers Dominic Perrottet and Daniel Andrews pledging money in October for a major upgrade of the Albury hospital but added "I don't see that as sufficient for this entire facility on a sustainable basis longer term".
"I see it as an important first, second and maybe third tranche, but of course more is needed if we are to build the vision of so many of the community which is to have a facility that links with tertiary education (and) that provides excellence of care across the region," Ms Ley said.
Asked if she would be lobbying the Labor federal government for a contribution, the Liberal MP pointed to the need for more detail.
"I want to see where the $450 million that was promised by both premiers lands in terms of a clinical service plan, we don't have that yet, I want to see that and I want to see if there is an opportunity for that funding to be built on through further channels from each state government," Ms Ley said.
Senator Ruston said if the Border community wanted Commonwealth money for the hospital then the government should show interest.
"In relation to capital funding, there's always opportunities for state and territory governments and for communities to come to the federal government to seek additional funding to make sure that their facilities are fit-for-purpose for their communities and I would encourage this community, if that's what they want, that the federal government should be at least prepared to listen to a case that's put forward around the delivery of services," Senator Ruston said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The South Australian met Albury hospital managers on Wednesday after having also heard on Tuesday from Riverina aged care providers in Albury and health practitioners at Corowa.
Senator Ruston said the No.1 issue for those she had met was a workforce shortage, with the need for GPs at a "critical" level.
She said short, medium and long-term fixes were needed and they needed to account for differences between regional and metropolitan areas.
"We have to be flexible, we have to be innovative and we actually have to make sure that we are addressing the issues of the individual communities and not applying a one-size fits all model because we know that will always inevitably benefit city locations over those that are more remote from the cities," Senator Ruston said.
A resident of Renmark on the Murray River, Senator Ruston also visited Hume Dam, whose large releases are now contributing to flooding of her home area and prompting evacuations.
