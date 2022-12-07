REVELLERS are being urged to have Christmas gatherings outside as COVID numbers climb on the Border.
The area had 400 new cases last week, a rise of 15 per cent on the previous seven days, and a bigger jump is expected on Friday when this week's data is released.
The situation has prompted Albury Wodonga Health to cut visitor numbers from two to one at its hospitals for some patients.
The service's public health chief Lucy Shanahan noted case numbers would be under-reported and the situation would worsen.
"We do know that typically in this region we run a couple of weeks behind the rest of the state, so we are anticipating unfortunately that as we go to Christmas we will see a further rise in COVID infections across the region," Ms Shanahan said.
To limit coronavirus, people are being urged to be cautious in their behaviour and take measures such as social distancing, where possible, and the wearing of masks if near others.
"Make sure you that you've got good hand hygiene and we certainly do encourage people when planning Christmas gatherings and Christmas parties to try and do them outside as much as possible because ventilation is one of the best prevention measures that we have against the spread of infection," Ms Shanahan said.
Those with any cold or flu symptoms are also being advised to not visit hospitals and aged care homes, places where they could compromise the health of others.
The restriction on hospital visitors is designed to reduce numbers in wards.
"If there are two visitors for every patient that's suddenly 12 people in the room, throw in a couple of nurses, a physio, an OT, a doctor and they become pretty crowded spaces so the risk of transmission increases," Ms Shanahan said.
There are some exemptions to the visitor rule in relation to maternity, intensive care and palliative services, so guests are advised to check with Albury Wodonga Health online information.
Ms Shanahan played down the prospect of Albury Wodonga Health having to enact a code yellow emergency as it did multiple times earlier this year.
"We're certainly not looking at moving into any code situation at this particular point in time, in fact our goal is to avoid that as much as possible," she said.
Ms Shanahan stressed the need for patients not to clog the emergency ward.
"If (your ailment) could be met by your GP or pharmacist or NURSE-ON-CALL....I would encourage people to stay away from the emergency department," she said.
