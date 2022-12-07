Sick children are set to receive hundreds of gifts this Christmas thanks to the efforts of police, the military and a car club.
Soldiers and members from the Twin City Classic Vehicle Club on Wednesday donated a trailer load of toys to Albury police, including Xboxs, Nerf guns, stuffed toys and more.
Donations will continue to be received at the Albury police station until Friday next week before being donated to those in the children's ward ahead of Christmas Day.
They still want to celebrate Christmas, and we're going to help them do that.- Superintendent Paul Smith
"It's terrific," Superintendent Paul Smith said.
"It's about the community giving to those in need and in this case, our kids who may not be out and about this Christmas.
"They still want to celebrate Christmas, and we're going to help them do that.
"We've had some really good assistance throughout the Albury-Wodonga community, in particular this year through the military and the car club."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Army Corporal Jack Peters said it was the first time the ADF had been involved in the toy drive.
"They go through so many difficult times throughout the year with illness and surgery," he said of the recipients.
"So to give back a small gift, for the military, is easy."
Twin City Classic Vehicle Club president Scott Cannon said 150 members of the group had raised money for the toys.
Members of the public can donate toys by attending at the police station on Olive Street.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.