The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury police Childrens Christmas Appeal to bring joy to sick kids

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:58pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sick children are set to receive hundreds of gifts this Christmas thanks to the efforts of police, the military and a car club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.