The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Jeevan Mendis: Sri Lanka international playing T20 cricket for Tallangatta

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:58pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeevan Mendis plays a late cut during Tallangatta's T20 victory over North Albury at Bunton Park on Tuesday evening. Picture by Mark Jesser

Sri Lanka international Jeevan Mendis is playing a key role in Tallangatta's T20 premiership push.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.