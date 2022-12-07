Sri Lanka international Jeevan Mendis is playing a key role in Tallangatta's T20 premiership push.
Mendis, 39, is travelling up from Melbourne to play for the Bushies in the midweek provincial competition.
The all-rounder played for his country 80 times, lining up alongside the likes of all-time greats Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and Lasith Malinga.
Now he's targeting success in Cricket Albury-Wodonga, with two wins from his first two appearances in Talangatta colours.
Mendis hit 35 in the win over East Albury last week and then smashed 21 off 11 balls to help the Bushies take down a previously undefeated North Albury at Bunton Park on Tuesday night.
"He's great mates with Dilhara Lokuhettige, our former overseas who's now applied for residency, so that's how we got onto that connection," Tallangatta captain Matt Armstrong said.
"Hopefully we might see a bit more of him; he's not a big fan of the city and it's a very welcoming community out at Tallangatta so we'll try to get as many games out of him as we can and maybe a move if we can convince his wife and family that Tallangatta's a nice place.
ALSO IN SPORT
"He's amazing to have around the group, a really kind and caring guy with his time.
"He's coaching all the bowlers during the matches, he's there at the warm-ups and he's the first person here even though he's driven up from Melbourne so that effort just shows the quality of his character."
It was an eclectic mix of cricketers which took the field at Bunton Park, with Mendis and Lokuhettige joined by the likes of English brothers John and Matthew Oswell, who have played minor counties cricket, and former Indian Premier League batter Shoaib Shaikh.
"It's a credit to the committee out at Tallangatta," Armstrong said of the team's make-up.
"We think it's the most welcoming place on earth.
"To have a town of 1500 people with an average age of 50, to be able to put together the cricket and football teams we put together, I think it's just credit to the welcome of the community and the people we have.
"It's quality people first, good cricketers second, and that's served us pretty well over the years."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.