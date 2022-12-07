Indigo Shire Council expects repair works to the massive sinkhole on Gooramadda Road near Rutherglen will take six to eight weeks.
The council said it had secured eight large culverts, have nearly finished design work and hope to award a contract to begin work early in the New Year.
While works are expected to take up to eight weeks, the council said it was looking for a way to provide "temporary load-limited access" to the road.
Anthony Morris, whose property is just 200m from the damaged section, said he had been in talks with the council and that one proposal was to create a detour around the sinkhole on the northern side.
"We're working with council on this, not against them, and one way would be to get traffic around through the gully on the northern side of the road which is where my property is," Mr Morris said.
"I think it would be just a few metres from the road edge and is unlikely to encroach on my property, but it will be great to see the road open to light traffic again.
"The hole has caused me a few headaches when it comes to moving stock, but that's just the way it is."
Meanwhile, at another giant sinkhole near Yackandandah, described by residents in late October when it opened up as a "deathtrap waiting to happen", the council said it hoped repair works would start before Christmas.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A spokesman said a geotechnical assessment had been completed this week and stormwater analysis had been undertaken to ensure replacement infrastructure "would have adequate capacity for future weather events".
"We seek to engage a contractor for the repair works," a council spokesman said.
"We understand this road is a priority for local residents and we're doing everything we can to commence works prior to Christmas."
At Indigo Creek Road, the council said it had secured a temporary bridge and identified a route for a crossing as it works towards building a new bridge next year.
"Initial survey and assessment works for the temporary structure have been completed," the council spokesman said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.