Wodonga has signed "one hell of a bloke and a hell of a player" in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Jack Yelland has joined his great high school mate in Bulldogs' coach Jordan Taylor after four seasons with Surfers Paradise in the QAFL.
"He's definitely a strong inside midfielder, but when he gets on the outside he's quite classy with his skills," Shepparton product and Surfers' football manager Simon Fenton suggested.
"Wodonga is getting one hell of a bloke and a hell of a player."
Yelland is originally from Berrigan, but spent three years at Coburg in the VFL immediately after finishing school at Finley High, playing one senior game, with the bulk of his time in the Lions' Development team.
He spent three years with West Coburg in the strong Essendon District Football League, claiming two club best and fairests, before the Gold Coast stint, where he claimed a premiership on debut.
"I've always heard about the Ovens and Murray and how good the standard and professionalism was, it's only taken me to 28 to get the opportunity to go back and have a crack before I got too old,' he reasoned.
At 183cms and 88kgs, Yelland was dubbed 'Bull' by a Surfers' team-mate.
"He's definitely not the quickest bloke, but he's clean, makes good decisions, he's great in contests, strong tackler, probably a Jacob Barber-type and he'll bring great leadership, which is what I'm most excited about," Taylor offered.
Although dogged by injuries in his two years with the Bulldogs, Taylor is one of the league's toughest players, throwing his body at contests.
But he couldn't help but have a friendly dig at Yelland.
"He's a lot tougher than me, if you write that he'll bring the paper to the first training run," he laughed.
